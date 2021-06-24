NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Tweets About Trae Young

Trae Young erupted for 48-points, seven rebounds and 11 assists on Wednesday evening as the Atlanta Hawks took Game 1 over the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113.

After the game, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers Tweeted about Young and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

