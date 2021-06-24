NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Twitter Reacts to Game 1

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1.

The Hawks take a 1-0 series lead, and Trae Young had 48 points and 11 assists in the game.

Game 2 is on Friday in Milwaukee.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

