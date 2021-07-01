NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Watch Trae Young Shoot Before Game 5

Update: Trae Young has been ruled out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews reported on Thursday evening.

Update: Trae Young has been ruled out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews reported on Thursday evening (Tweet can be seen embedded below).

Trae Young is listed as questionable for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night in Milwaukee (see Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA).

Steve Holman posted a video of Young on the floor warming up pre-game, and the clip can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

