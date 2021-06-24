NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Watch Trae Young Throw Incredible Pass Off The Glass to John Collins

Trae Young and John Collins connected on a beautiful playing during Game 1.

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are currently in a tightly contested battle in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

During the third quarter, Trae Young threw an incredible pass to John Collins off the glass, who then dunked it home.

The highlight can be seen in a post from the NBA below.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

