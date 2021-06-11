NBA Playoffs Jazz Clippers: Donovan Mitchell Speaks After Game 3 Win

Donovan Mitchell had 37 points in the Game 2 win over the Clippers in Utah.

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz are now 6-0 with Mitchell in the lineup in the post-season this year.

On Thursday evening, Mitchell scored 37 points in their Game 2, 117-111 win, over the Los Angeles Clippers.

After the game, Mitchell spoke to reporters.

"It's great to have a group of guys that trust you and you trust," Mitchell said post-game. "And you just go out there and play and have fun."

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

