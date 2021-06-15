NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Predicts Game 4 Winner

Shannon Sharpe of FS1 has the Utah Jazz winning Game 4 on Monday night.

The Utah Jazz are in Los Angeles for Game 4 against the Clippers on Monday night at Staples Center.

On Monday morning, FS1's Shannon Sharpe predicted the winner of the game on Undisputed, and his prediction can be seen below from Undisputed's Twitter account.

The Jazz have a 2-1 series lead.

The Clippers are 5.5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Monday in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball