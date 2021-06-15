NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: FS1's Skip Bayless Predicts The Rest Of The Series

Skip Bayless of FS1 believes the Los Angeles Clippers will win the series in six games over the Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers will play Game 4 on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Skip Bayless of FS1 spoke about the series on Monday morning on Undisputed, and he thinks the Clippers will win the series in six games.

The clip of Bayless can be seen below from Undisputed's Tweet.

The Jazz have a 2-1 series lead.

The Clippers are 5.5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Monday in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball