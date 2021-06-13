NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacts to Game 3

The Los Angeles Clippers blew out the Utah Jazz in Game 3.

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 132-106 in Game 3 on Saturday night at Staples Center, and the Jazz have a 2-1 lead in the series.

After the game, Skip Bayless of FS1 sent out a few Tweets with his reactions, and the posts can be seen embedded below.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball