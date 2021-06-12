NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Mike Conley Status For Game 3

Mike Conley is questionable for Game 3 in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Utah Jazz have a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in their second-round series, thanks to the brilliance of Donovan Mitchell.

Ironically, their All-Star point guard Mike Conley has not even played in the series yet, and his status for Game 3 is questionable.

FantasyLabs NBA relayed his status in a Tweet below.

The Clippers and Jazz play Game 3 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

