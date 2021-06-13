NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Mind Boggling Stat About Kawhi Leonard In The Playoffs This Season

Kawhi Leonard has been unbelievable during the fourth quarter of Clippers wins in the post-season this year.

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have five wins in the post-season so far this year (four against the Dallas Mavericks and one against the Utah Jazz).

On Sunday, StatMuse pointed out an unbelievable fact about Leonard in the fourth quarters of those games. (Tweet below).

Leonard, in those five wins, has not missed a shot or free throw in the fourth quarter.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball