NBA Playoffs Jazz Clippers: Tyronn Lue Speaks After Win
The Clippers beat the Jazz in Game 3 on Saturday night.
The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 132-106 on Friday, and after the game head coach, Tyronn Lue spoke to reporters.
"They've been doing it for us all year, and that's what we need from those guys every night, and they understand that, and they did it for us tonight," Lue said of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George post-game.
The full clip can be watched here.
The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.