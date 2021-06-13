NBA Playoffs Jazz Clippers: Tyronn Lue Speaks After Win

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 132-106 on Friday, and after the game head coach, Tyronn Lue spoke to reporters.

"They've been doing it for us all year, and that's what we need from those guys every night, and they understand that, and they did it for us tonight," Lue said of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George post-game.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

