NBA Playoffs Jazz Clippers: Watch Donovan Mitchell Go Down After Collision With Paul George

Donovan Mitchell had 37 points in Game 2, but at the end of the game took a hard fall.

Donovan Mitchell had an incredible night, scoring 37 points and leading the Utah Jazz to a 117-111 win in Game 2 over the Los Angeles Clippers.

At the end of the game, in the final seconds, Mitchell and Paul George collided.

The video of the collision can be seen from ESPN's SportsCenter below in a Tweet.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

