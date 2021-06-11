NBA Playoffs Jazz Clippers: Watch Donovan Mitchell Kick a Chair During Timeout

During a timeout in the second half, Donovan Mitchell kicked a chair.

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers (117-111) on Thursday night in Game 2, but Mitchell was frustrated and kicked a chair during a timeout in the game.

The video of Mitchell, who had 37-points, kicking a chair, can be seen in a video in a Tweet from ESPN's SportsCenter below.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball