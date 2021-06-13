NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Weird Stat About Kawhi Leonard and Paul George During Series

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers trail the Utah Jazz 2-1.

The Los Angeles Clippers got a much needed win on Saturday in Los Angeles beating the Utah Jazz 132-106 in Game 3.

The series is 2-1 in favor of the Jazz.

On Sunday, StatMuse Tweeted a very interesting stat about Leonard and George.

The two All-Stars are averaging the exact same stats during the second-round series.

The Tweet from StatMuse can be seen below.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball