NBA Playoffs: Mike Conley Official Injury Status Against Clippers For Game 2

Mike Conley is out for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers in Utah.

The status of Conley for the game can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Jazz are 2.5-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

