NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Bobby Portis Speaks About Security Guard Getting Involved In Kevin Durant-P.J. Tucker Scuffle

Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker got into a scuffle during Game 3 on Thursday night in Milwaukee.

Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks spoke about the security guard getting involved in the scuffle between Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker during Game 3 between the Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, and the quote from Portis can be seen below from Brian Lewis of The New York Post on Saturday.

The scuffle can be seen below from ESPN in a Tweet.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the NBA has sanctioned the security guard (Tweet below).

The Milwaukee Bucks are 2-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

