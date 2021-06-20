NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Charles Barkley Predicts Game 7

The Nets and Bucks play Game 7 in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks play Game 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday evening.

The winner of the game advances to the Eastern Conference Finals.

TNT's Charles Barkley predicted the winner of Game 7, and his prediction can be seen in a Tweet below from the NBA on TNT.

The series is tied 3-3.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday for Game 7, according to FanDuel.

