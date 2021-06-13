NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Tweets About Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Kevin Durant And Bucks
Kendrick Perkins of ESPN sent out a Tweet after the Bucks beat the Nets in Game 4.
Former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins Tweeted about the Nets and Bucks after Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.
The Tweet from Perkins can be seen in a post that is embedded below.
The Nets lost to the Bucks 107-96, and Kevin Durant had 28 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points.
Kyrie Irving got hurt in the game (see Tweet from Nets below), and the Nets were already without James Harden.
The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.