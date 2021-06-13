NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Tweets About Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Kevin Durant And Bucks

Kendrick Perkins of ESPN sent out a Tweet after the Bucks beat the Nets in Game 4.

Former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins Tweeted about the Nets and Bucks after Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

The Tweet from Perkins can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Nets lost to the Bucks 107-96, and Kevin Durant had 28 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points.

Kyrie Irving got hurt in the game (see Tweet from Nets below), and the Nets were already without James Harden.



The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

