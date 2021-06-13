NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: ESPN's Rachel Nichols Provides Update on Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving will not return to Game 4 on Sunday after suffering a right ankle sprain.

The Brooklyn Nets have announced that Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of Game 4 on Sunday after suffering a right ankle sprain (see Tweet below).

Rachel Nichols of ESPN provided insight as to what happened, and the video of Nichols speaking can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter.

A photo of Irving down in pain can be seen below from Bleacher Report.



The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball