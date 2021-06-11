NBA Playoffs Nets Bucks: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Bruce Brown For Not Passing to Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 on Thursday 86-83, and late in the game, Bruce Brown took a shot that did not go in, and then took another shot that did not go in.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went off on Twitter about the decision not to pass the ball to Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

The Tweet from Smith can be seen below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball