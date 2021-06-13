NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: FS1's Skip Bayless Tweets About Kyrie Irving Injury

Kyrie Irving will not return to Game 4 on Sunday against the Bucks.

Skip Bayless of FS1 Tweeted about Kyrie Irving's injury on Sunday afternoon during Game 4 in Milwaukee against the Bucks, and the Tweet from Bayless can be seen below.

Irving will not return in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Nets have announced (see Tweet below).

The Nets have a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

