NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks About Kyrie Irving Injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks beat the Nets in Game 4 on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 107-96 on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 12 rebounds.

During the game, star point guard Kyrie Irving hurt his ankle landing on Antetokounmpo's foot (see Tweets below from the Nets and Bleacher Report) and did not return.

After the game, Antetokounmpo spoke to Rachel Nichols of ESPN.

"I wish him quick recovery," Antetokounmpo told Nichols post-game. "Hopefully he can be ready for Game 5, wish him nothing but the best, but we've gotta keep focusing on ourselves, keep focusing on the task, keep having fun and try to win games."

The full clip can be seen here.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball