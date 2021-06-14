NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Glen Davis With a Rude Response to Kyrie Irving's Injury

Kyrie Irving hurt his ankle in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kyrie Irving hurt his ankle in Game 4, and had to leave the the game in the first half (the Nets lost 107-96 and the Tweet from the Nets can be seen below).

After the injury, former Boston Celtics player Glen Davis had a rude response on Instagram.

The comment from Davis can be seen below from Twitter account @CelticsGRD.

Davis is referencing to when Twitter account @yornoc74 posted a video during the first-round of the NBA Playoffs of Irving appearing to stomp on the logo at half court on the Celtics' court.



The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

