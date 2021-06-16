NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: James Harden Official Status For Game 5

James Harden will play in Game 5 for the Brooklyn Nets.

James Harden will play for the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn.

The status of Harden can be seen in a post below from the Nets' official Twitter account.

The series is tied 2-2 after the Nets won the first two games at home, and the Bucks then won their first two home games.

The Brooklyn Nets are 1-point underdogs at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.

