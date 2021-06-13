NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Jeff Green Official Status For Game 4

Jeff Green will play on Sunday against the Bucks.

Jeff Green has missed the first three games of the second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks for the Brooklyn Nets, but on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 Green will play.

The status of Green for Game 4 in Milwaukee can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.



The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

