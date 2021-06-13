NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Jeff Green Updated Injury Status For Game 4

Jeff Green will be a game-time decision on Sunday afternoon for Game 4.

The Brooklyn Nets have been without Jeff Green for all three games of their second-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks, but on Sunday the veteran forward will be a game-time decision.

The status of Green can be seen in posts below from FantasyLabs NBA, and Marc Stein of The New York Times.

The Nets lead the series 2-1 heading into Game 4.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

