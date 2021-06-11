NBA Playoffs Nets Bucks: Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker Get Into a Scuffle

Things got heated between Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker during Game 2.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are in the fourth quarter of a vital Game 3 matchup, with the Nets leading the series 2-0.

During the third quarter on Thursday, Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker went face to face as things got heated.

The video clip of the altercation can be seen from ESPN below in a Tweet.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

