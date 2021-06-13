NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kyrie Irving Pre-Game Outfit Before Game 4

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4.

The Brooklyn Nets who have a 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Bucks in Milwaukee for Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, the Nets posted a video of Kyrie Irving and other players walking out of the team-hotel with their pre-game outfits on and the clip can be seen below.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 2-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball