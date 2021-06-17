NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kyrie Irving's Status For Game 6

Kyrie Irving will miss Game 6 on Thursday evening against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets will once again be without Kyrie Irving during their second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks when they play Game 6 in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The status of Irving can be seen from SNY's Nets Videos below, who shared a video of Steve Nash speaking in a Tweet.

Irving injured his ankle in the first half of Game 4.

The Brooklyn Nets are 6-point underdogs on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday for Game 6, according to FanDuel.

