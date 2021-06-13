NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Lakers' LeBron James Tweets About Kyrie Irving Injury

LeBron James Tweeted about Kyrie Irving leaving Game 4 in the first half with an injury.

Kyrie Irving left Game 4 between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half due to an apparent ankle injury (see Tweet below from SportsCenter).

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers who used to be teammates with Irving on the Cleveland Cavaliers Tweeted about what happened, and the post from James can be seen below.

The Nets have announced Irving will miss the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

