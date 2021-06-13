NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Scary Photo of Kyrie Irving's Ankle Turn

Rachel Nichols of ESPN Tweeted an image of Kyrie Irving's ankle turn.

Kyrie Irving's ankle turn on Sunday afternoon during Game 4 was not pretty, and the scary photo can be seen below from ESPN's Rachel Nichols in a Tweet.

Nichols also reported after the game, that Irving who left Game 4 in the first-half with a sprained ankle, was in a walking boot and on crutches post-game.

The Nets lost 107-96, and the series is now tied 2-2.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

