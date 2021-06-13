NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Steve Nash Gives James Harden Update Before Game 4

James Harden will miss Game 4 between the Brooklyn Nets and Bucks in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, and he has missed every game of the series besides the first minute of Game 1.

Before the game on Sunday, Nash spoke to reporters and gave an update on Harden, and the video can be seen below from SNY's Nets Videos.



The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

