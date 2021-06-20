NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Steve Nash Speaks About James Harden Before Game 7

James Harden hurt his hamstring in Game 1 of the second-round against the Milwaukee Bucks, but the Brooklyn Nets star has played in Game 5 and Game 6 and will also play in Game 7.

Before the game, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters about Harden.

The clip can be seen in a Tweet below from SNY's Nets Videos.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday for Game 7, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball