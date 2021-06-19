NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Steve Nash Speaks On Kyrie Irving's Status For The Rest Of The Playoffs

Steve Nash spoke about Kyrie Irving on on Friday, and said if the Nets advance Irving could return.

Kyrie Irving will miss Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening in Brooklyn (see Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA).

On Friday, Steve Nash spoke about Irving to reporters and said that Irving could return if the Nets advance.

A clip of Nash speaking on Friday about Irving and his status can be seen below from SNY's Nets Videos.

The Nets and Bucks are tied 3-3 in their series.

The Brooklyn Nets are 1-point favorites at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday for Game 7, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball