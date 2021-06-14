NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Twitter Reacts to Kevin Durant Struggling After Kyrie Irving Got Hurt
Kevin Durant scored 28 points, but shot just 9/25 from the field on Sunday in Game 4.
The Brooklyn Nets lost 106-97 on Sunday afternoon, and the Milwaukee Bucks have tied the series at 2-2.
The Nets lost Kyrie Irving to injury in the first half (see Nets Tweet below), and Durant struggled to carry the team the rest of the way.
Durant had 28 points and 13 rebounds, but shot 12.5% from three-point range, and 36% from the field.
Here is what Twitter said about Durant post-game.
The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.
