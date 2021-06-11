NBA Playoffs Nets Bucks: Twitter Reacts to Security Guard Getting In The Middle of Kevin Durant And P.J. Tucker Scuffle

Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker got into a scuffle on Thursday in Game 3.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 86-83 on Thursday night, and the Bucks have now cut the series deficit to 2-1.

During the third quarter of the game, things got heated between P.J. Tucker and Kevin Durant (see Tweet from ESPN below).

In the middle of the scuffle, team security came rushing in, and Twitter had some entertaining reactions to the sequence of events, which can be seen below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

