NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Watch James Harden Test Hamstring Out Before Game 6

James Harden had been dealing with a hamstring issue that caused him to miss most of Game 1 and every game until Game 5.

Harden will play in Game 6 on Thursday after returning in Game 5 (see his status below from FantasyLabs NBA).

ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth shared a clip of him before the game (see Tweet below).

The Brooklyn Nets are 5.5-point underdogs on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday for Game 6, according to FanDuel.

