NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Watch James Harden Test Hamstring Out Before Game 6
ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth shared a video of James Harden before Game 6.
James Harden had been dealing with a hamstring issue that caused him to miss most of Game 1 and every game until Game 5.
Harden will play in Game 6 on Thursday after returning in Game 5 (see his status below from FantasyLabs NBA).
ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth shared a clip of him before the game (see Tweet below).
The Brooklyn Nets are 5.5-point underdogs on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday for Game 6, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news last week. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.