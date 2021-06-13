NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Watch Kyrie Irving Ankle Injury

Kyrie Irving went down in the first-half of Game 4 with an ankle injury, and will not return.

The Brooklyn Nets lost Kyrie Irving for the remainder of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks after the All-Star point guard got hurt in the first-half.

The Tweet from the Nets announcing the right ankle sprain can be seen below.

Talkin' Nets on Twitter shared the video of Irving going down in pain, and the clip can be seen in a Tweet below.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

