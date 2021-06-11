NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kevin Durant Speaks After Loss to Bucks

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 3 in Milwaukee to the Bucks.

Kevin Durant had 30 points and 11 rebounds on Thursday evening, but the Nets fell in Game 3 to the Milwaukee Bucks 86-83.

After the game, Durant spoke to reporters.

"I just think we didn't make shots down the stretch," Durant said post-game. "We made a couple, but I think we got some good looks. I think we rushed a couple opportunities there, but I like how we clawed back into the game, but I hate how we even started off that way."

The full clip can be watched here.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

