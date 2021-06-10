NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kyrie Irving Pre-Game Outfit Before Game 3 Against Bucks

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 3.

The Brooklyn Nets can take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks with a win in Wisconsin on Thursday.

Before the game, the Nets shared a clip of players and their pre-game outfits, including Kyrie Irving's, and the post can be seen below from their Twitter account.

The Nets currently have a 2-0 lead after winning the first two games at Barclays Center.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

