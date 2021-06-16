NBA Playoffs: Nets' Starting Lineup Against Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are tied up 2-2 in their second-round series, which continues on Tuesday night in Brooklyn for Game 5.

The Nets have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full lineup can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

James Harden returns to the lineup for the first time since Game 1.

The Brooklyn Nets are 1-point underdogs at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.

