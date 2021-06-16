NBA Playoffs: Nets' Starting Lineup Against Bucks
The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5.
The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are tied up 2-2 in their second-round series, which continues on Tuesday night in Brooklyn for Game 5.
The Nets have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full lineup can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.
James Harden returns to the lineup for the first time since Game 1.
The Brooklyn Nets are 1-point underdogs at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.