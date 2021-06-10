NBA Playoffs Nuggets Suns: Chris Paul Could Get $60 Million This Off-Season

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reports that executives around the NBA believe Chris Paul could get a multi-year deal worth $60 million.

Chris Paul has been dominating in the NBA Playoffs for the Phoenix Suns, who have a 2-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets.

After beating the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 in round one, and taking a commanding lead over the Nuggets in the second round, Paul, 36, appears to have still a lot left in the tank.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated (Tweet below) reports that this off-season, executives around the NBA believe that he could get a new long-term contract worth around $60 million if he opts out of his contract.

The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

