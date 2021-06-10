NBA Playoffs Nuggets Suns: Chris Paul Could Get $60 Million This Off-Season
Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reports that executives around the NBA believe Chris Paul could get a multi-year deal worth $60 million.
Chris Paul has been dominating in the NBA Playoffs for the Phoenix Suns, who have a 2-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets.
After beating the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 in round one, and taking a commanding lead over the Nuggets in the second round, Paul, 36, appears to have still a lot left in the tank.
Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated (Tweet below) reports that this off-season, executives around the NBA believe that he could get a new long-term contract worth around $60 million if he opts out of his contract.
The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.