NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Devin Booker Speaks After Sweep And Nikola Jokic Scuffle

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have swept the Denver Nuggets, winning Game 4 by a score of 125-118.

After the game, Booker spoke to reporters.

"Even the short time that Monty's been here, just watching the culture develop, and watching players get better every day and people put their hard hats on and come in and work every day, so, it's a beautiful sight to see to see hard work pay off," Booker said post-game after advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets got ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul on Cameron Payne in the third quarter and the video clip can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.

Booker then went up to Jokic after the foul.

"Just defending my teammate, that was it," Booker said of the incident.

Booker said he saw Jokic go up to Payne after and apologize.

"I've played against the Joker multiple times; I know he's not a malicious player," Booker said.

