NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Nikola Jokic Speaks After Loss And Ejection

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have lost their second-round series to the Phoenix Suns, who swept them in four games.

They lost Game 4 by a score 125-118.

The 2021 NBA MVP was ejected during the game for a Flagrant 2 foul, and after the game, he spoke to reporters.

"I didn't want to injure him or hit him in the head on purpose," Jokic said. "I watched the game in the locker room to cool off a little bit."

The Suns were 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.

