NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Nikola Jokic Speaks After Loss And Ejection
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets were swept in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have lost their second-round series to the Phoenix Suns, who swept them in four games.
They lost Game 4 by a score 125-118.
The 2021 NBA MVP was ejected during the game for a Flagrant 2 foul, and after the game, he spoke to reporters.
The clip of the play can be seen below from Bleacher Report in a Tweet.
"I didn't want to injure him or hit him in the head on purpose," Jokic said. "I watched the game in the locker room to cool off a little bit."
The whole clip of the post-game interview can be seen here.
The Suns were 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.
