NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Watch Nikola Jokic Ejected In Game 4

Nikola Jokic's season may have just ended on Sunday night in Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns have a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets, and the 2021 NBA MVP was just ejected from Game 4.

The clip of the Flagrant 2 foul can be seen below from Bleacher Report, and his status for the game can be seen from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Suns were 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.

