NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Watch Nikola Jokic Get His MVP Trophy

Nikola Jokic was presented with his MVP trophy on Friday night.

Before Game 3 in Denver, Colorado, Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets was presented with his MVP Trophy on Friday night.

The video of the presentation can be seen in a post that is embedded below from NBA TV.

The Suns own a 2-0 series lead after winning the first two games in Phoenix, and this is the first game in Denver.

The Nuggets are 2-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Denver on Friday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball