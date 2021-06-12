NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Watch Nikola Jokic Get His MVP Trophy
Nikola Jokic was presented with his MVP trophy on Friday night.
Before Game 3 in Denver, Colorado, Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets was presented with his MVP Trophy on Friday night.
The video of the presentation can be seen in a post that is embedded below from NBA TV.
The Suns own a 2-0 series lead after winning the first two games in Phoenix, and this is the first game in Denver.
The Nuggets are 2-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Denver on Friday evening, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.