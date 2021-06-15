NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Watch Nikola Jokic's Brothers React to His Altercation With Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.
The Phoenix Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in four games during their second-round series and won Game 4 on Sunday.
During Game 4, Nikola Jokic had a hard foul on Cameron Payne; Jokic was ejected from the game with a Flagrant 2 foul.
In the commotion, Jokic and Devin Booker went face to face as Booker was standing up for his teammate.
An interesting angle of the altercation was shared by the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (their Tweet below), showing Jokic's brother's reaction in real-time.
