Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Watch Nikola Jokic's Brothers React to His Altercation With Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.
Author:
Publish date:

The Phoenix Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in four games during their second-round series and won Game 4 on Sunday.

During Game 4, Nikola Jokic had a hard foul on Cameron Payne; Jokic was ejected from the game with a Flagrant 2 foul.

In the commotion, Jokic and Devin Booker went face to face as Booker was standing up for his teammate.

An interesting angle of the altercation was shared by the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (their Tweet below), showing Jokic's brother's reaction in real-time.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16250368_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Reports Update on Kyrie Irving

USATSI_16190758_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: James Harden's Status For Game 5

USATSI_16251660_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Watch Nikola Jokic's Brothers React to His Altercation With Devin Booker

USATSI_16255959_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Watch 76ers' Joel Embiid React To Kawhi Leonard's Dunk During Post-Game Presser

USATSI_16247799_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Clippers-Jazz: Donovan Mitchell's Instagram Post After Loss

USATSI_16247996_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Crazy Photo Of Kawhi Leonard Dunk

USATSI_16226671_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Clippers-Jazz: Twitter Reacts To Kawhi Leonard's Massive Dunk

USATSI_16255664_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Clippers-Jazz: Watch Kawhi Leonard Throw Down Dunk Of The Playoffs

Myles Turner
News

Pacers' Myles Turner Tweets About Not Making All-Defensive Team