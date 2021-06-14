Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Watch Nikola Jokic's Reaction to Getting Ejected

Nikola Jokic got ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul on Sunday night in Game 4.
Author:
Publish date:

Nikola Jokic has been ejected from Game 4 on Sunday night after committing a Flagrant 2 foul (see video from Bleacher Report Tweet below).

The Phoenix Suns have a 3-0 lead in the series, so the game could be the MVP's last game of the season.

Bleacher Report also shared Jokic's reaction the ejection in a video in a Tweet below.

The Suns were 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.

