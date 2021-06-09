NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Will Barton Status Against Suns

Will Barton will make his return to the Nuggets in Game 2, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!

The status of Barton can be seen from Haynes' Tweet below.

The Suns own a 1-0 series advantage after they won Game 1 on Monday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

