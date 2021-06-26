Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Cameron Payne's Status For Game 4

Cameron Payne is probable for Game 4 on Saturday.
Author:
Publish date:

Cameron Payne of the Phoenix Suns hurt his ankle in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers but is listed as probable for Game 4.

The status of Payne can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16309136_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: FS1's Skip Bayless Tweets About Game

USATSI_16309357_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The First Half

USATSI_16309353_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Watch The Celebrities In The Arena For Game 2

USATSI_16303670_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Cameron Payne's Status For Game 4

USATSI_16197863_168388303_lowres
News

New Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Contract Details

USATSI_16298948_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Watch Incredible Spin Move By Giannis Antetokounmpo

USATSI_13350204_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Charles Barkley Predicts Game 2

USATSI_16299555_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Look At P.J. Tucker's Kobe Bryant Shoes For Game 2

USATSI_16197091_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Watch Trae Young Warmup Before Game 2