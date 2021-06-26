NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Cameron Payne's Status For Game 4

Cameron Payne is probable for Game 4 on Saturday.

Cameron Payne of the Phoenix Suns hurt his ankle in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers but is listed as probable for Game 4.

The status of Payne can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball